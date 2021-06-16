Area Arrests for June 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• William Wallis Bell III, 47, 286 Golf View Drive, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, open container violation and obstructing an intersection.
• Shane Harlan Biles, 50, 56 Charlotte Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with misdemeanor theft of services, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling and public indecency.
• Joel Kevin Clayton, 32, 151 Reese Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Ronald Frank Henderson, 47, 10 Millers Way, Adairsville, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking and felony theft by taking (receiving a motor vehicle).
• James Woodrow Hill, 60, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• John Russell Morgan, 42, 613 Appaloosa Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault, felony probation violation, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, improper passing on the left and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Sherry Wynne Snelling, 51, 2136 Lawson Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Keith Allen Sprinkle, 33, 4066 Airport Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Melissa Danielle Young, 23, 370 Meadowlark Lane S.E., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
• Janet Real, 31, 138 Princeton Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Kristin Taylor Small, 28, 446 Springplace Smyrna Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
