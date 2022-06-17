Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Felicia Jean Allen, 32, 1052 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Brittney Adrian Bice, 22, 611 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; giving false name/address/date of birth to law enforcement; operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended or revoked; and driving without a valid license.
- Tyler Patton Biggerstaff, 23, 312 Forestry Trail, Summerville, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, permitting unlicensed person to drive and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Chandra Nicole Celis, 40, 715 Sheridan Ave.-11, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Michael Anthonie Cole, 43, 431 Burgess Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI.
- Susie Lanette Lee, 22, 172 Old Fairmount Highway S.E., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Reginald Charles Rose III, 40, 512 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sale of meth.
- Danielle Ladonna Norrell, 44, 412 Ellis Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.