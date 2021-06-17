Area Arrests for June 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Asia Shanay Brown-Kinebrew, 31, 117 E. 12th St.-C31, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with armed robbery (residence, gun), misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, financial transaction card theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Ryan Andrew Contreras, 27, 186 George Broad Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with kidnapping (adult), false imprisonment, rape, aggravated assault, battery (family violence) and third-degree cruelty to children and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Nolita Dukes, 48, 2320 Sumac Drive, Augusta, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Luis Jerardo Madrigal, 24, 736 Fielding St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Paul Bruce Moody, 28, 1657 Talking Rock Road, Ellijay, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• Barry Linder Nelson, 28, 4725 N. Cobb Parkway N.W.-206, Acworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amanda Joelle Shaw, 29, 402 Oak Burr Lane, LaFayette, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Edward Lamar Smith, 50, 1456 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Savannah Lea Stiles, 26, 1240 Oak Grove Road, Murphy, North Carolina, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christopher Alexander Zack, 24, 176 Woodcliff Circle, Signal Mountain, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 4 drug, DUI (multiple substances) and failure to maintain lane.
• James Renow Bradley, 18, 111 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• John Dakota Labrone Grissom, 31, 1629 Roosevelt Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Edgar Junior Velez, 34, 1208 Applewood Drive-6, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, failure to yield and misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
