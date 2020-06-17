Area Arrests for June 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua David Brothers, 34, homeless, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Michaela Karsan Gazaway, 20, 273 Bethany Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Jimmy Padilla-Padilla, 41, 321 Silvia Court, Springfield, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery, false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, giving false information to a law officer and failure to maintain lane.
• Rumaldo Velasquez, 26, 117 Orchard Road, Ellijay, was placed on hold Tuesday at the Whitfield County jail for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
• Jose Guillermo Vellon-Medina, 42, 413 Vann Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, improper backing and failure to yield when entering or crossing a road.
• Hunter Lake Walston, 19, 2700 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children.
• Laura Ann Weaver, 51, 300 Franklin Road S.W., Plainville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Timothy Dwayne Caldwell, 46, Blue Ridge, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Austin Lee Johnson, 19, 4429 Trailwood Drive, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
