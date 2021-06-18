Area Arrests for June 19/20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Freddy Lamar McCutcheon, 48, 1201 Sumach Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 1 drug, trafficking in illegal drugs and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• David Dewayne Denton, 22, 4156 Highway 225 lot 47, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), two counts of felony theft by taking, felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Danielle Star Branson, 22, 837 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the state probation office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Shane McCown, 47, 1010 W. First Ave., Albany, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kayla Rayanne, Dalziel, 20, 166 Center Hill Cemetery Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Jason Glenn Findley, 45, 541 Stillwood Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kaycee Dawn Hall, 27, 458 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with theft by shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brittney Mishea Thomas, 31, 126 Welch Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
