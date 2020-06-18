Area Arrests for June 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Matthew Edward Brackett, 27, 1143 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in the original container and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Catrina Charlene Crider, 39, 119 Hollywood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Diego Rain Mares, 19, 192 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tanner Sean Rouillier, 21, 4177 Brown Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gregory Alfred Silvers, 46, 176 Trojan, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Micaiah Siaye Smith, 18, 120 Luther Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or a felony.
• Christopher Lamont Swanson Jr., 34, 203 Jordan St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Raymond Lee Barker, 50, 14009 Millcole Ave., Panama City Beach, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI (drugs), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane.
• David Lamar Patterson, 49, 4237 Prospect Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
