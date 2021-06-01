Area Arrests for June 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Oshay Ozell Tyrone Creer, 25, 1719-A W. Intendencia St., Pensacola, Florida, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license and fugitive from justice (Pensacola, Florida).
• Valerie Michelle Garland, 48, 2205 Old Ivy Way-23, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with simple assault, DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, following too closely, reckless driving and speeding.
• Mason Garman, 30, Rockford, Ohio, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with fugitive from justice (Mercer County, Ohio).
• Tonia Louise Gay, 29, 1152 Summer Brook Road, Atlanta, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with driving with an expired license plate, speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without a license and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• Marvin Antonio Guillen-Rivas, 32, 5858 Monroe Road-E1, Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Matthias Kenzy Matthews, 35, 1319 Spellman Ave., Griffin, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Shawntelle Simmons, 39, 2849 Michigan Ave.-2, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with two counts of DUI (endangering a child), DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jacarria Sade Harris, 21, 946 Pine Roc Way, Stone Mountain, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving without a valid license and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
