Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 34-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Gainesville woman was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 23-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 20-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• A 29-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Jackson County, Alabama).
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/other.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 24-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 25-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1/2 drug (opium), sale of a schedule 1/2 drug (opium) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 40-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with drugs not in the original container and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 21-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1/2 drug (opium), sale of a schedule 1/2 drug (opium) and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
