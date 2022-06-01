Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Matthew Wilbergene Dover, 36, 805 Professional Blvd., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Benjamin Lee Gaylor, 21, 330 Mercer Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
• Justin Raymond Keith Jeffery, 19, 353 Liberty Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21 and open container violation.
• Braxton Keith Marcus, 20, 1775 Westside Circle-1, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with rape (strongarm) and aggravated sexual battery.
• Tracy Shawn Parks Jr., 30, 2666 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Austin Chandler Parr, 21, 107 Hester Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ruby Anai Raymundo, 20, 203 N. Grimes St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Amy Marie Spurlock, 39, 175 Reece Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Montavius Jashone Bass, 21, 313 Blue Lake Circle, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked, safety belts violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Michael Lynn Hawkins, 48, 4774 Tammy Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Erika Monique Young, 26, 149 University Court, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.