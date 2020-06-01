Area Arrests for June 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Travis John Bundy, 38, 2813 N. Construction Road, Camden, New Jersey, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug with the intent to distribute and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael Keith Coggins-Harris, 21, 274 Old Tibbee Road, West Point, Mississippi, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Jeannie Renee Dyer, 49, 262 Agape Drive, Blairsville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Lester James Ervin, 59, 1319 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, simple assault, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and obstruction of an officer by threat or violence.
• Judith Rachel Hendricks, 38, 5891 Talona Road, Talking Rock, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and contraband across guard lines.
• Jesse Eugene Hughes, 35, 174 E. McHenry Road, McHenry, Mississippi, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Tesla Paige Long, 25, 702 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Jonathan Darrell Martin, 32, 243 Clear Lane, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with a brake lights violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Bobby Shawn Pack, 36, 427 Southern Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a traffic control device and DUI (multiple substances).
• Edwin Leonel Arreaga-Meza, 45, 101 Jolly Road-1, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• Erika Suzanne Butler, 35, 931 Hardwick Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without insurance and speeding.
• James Derek Ely, 33, 329 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with view obstructed (windshield/other windows), drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance and possession of meth.
• Lance Coalton Mitchell, 28, 600 Barnett St.-Apt. B, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with battery, sexual battery and aggravated stalking.
• Stephen Anthony Morrison, 41, 1967 Crow Valley Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation, possession of meth, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• April Fay Newton, 28, 4057 Keith Valley Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jaime Armindo Blandon, 38, 3212 Indiana Court, Fort Pierce, Florida, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license and speeding.
