Area Arrests for June 20-21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jennifer Lea Boswell, 55, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-212, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jesica Renea Carroll, 30, 1546 River Road-E, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
• Dave Randall Davenport, 56, 565 W. Broadacre Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and harassing communications.
• Jayme Lee McCollum, 34, 104 Forest Park Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shade Isaac Miller, 29, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts, first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Cary Walter Nelms Jr., 37, 149 Wallace Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 3 drug, drugs not in the original container and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Stephen Matthew Rush, 39, 5 Old Red Bud Road-Apt. D, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with open container violation, DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Caleb Matthew Williamson, 28, 432 McIntire Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dakota Wade Farris, 28, 1890 Green Drive N.W.-Apt. 19, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Carrie Michelle Gilbert, 40, 1404 Pamela Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• James Anthony Thomas, 28, 3659 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, taillights violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
