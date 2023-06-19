Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 32-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• A 37-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Rossville woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 32-year-old Cordele woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• A 54-year-old Ellijay man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, DUI (multiple substances) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 23-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with seat belts violation, driving too fast for conditions, driving without a license, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, failure to use signal, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Crandall woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
• A 50-year-old Crandall man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 55-year-old East Ridge, Tenn., man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee), improper passing on the right/passing on the shoulder of a roadway, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage, running a red light, driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• A 20-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun).
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, running a red light and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• A 44-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• A 48-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft (more than $1,500).
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and reduce speed passing a stationary emergency/towing/maintenance vehicle.
• A 63-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• An 18-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, failure to use signal and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
