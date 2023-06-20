Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 44-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• A 46-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 20-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and a safety belts violation.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts, second-degree criminal damage to business property and disorderly conduct.
• A 36-year-old Canton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 36-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 17-year-old man with no address listed was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of opium, possession to distribute opium, trafficking in opium or derivative and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• A 26-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
