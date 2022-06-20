Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Randall Andrew Ashe, 62, 165 Old Highway 2, Cisco, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Anthony Haden Blue, 50, 414 Arrowhead Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault.
- Ernest Michael Cooper Jr., 51, 2222 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Nicolas Cordova, 38, 511 Sanders Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and taillights violation.
- Bradley Dean Guinn, 36, 125 Anderson Road, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth; possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); possession of a schedule 4 substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/cancelled.
- Christopher Lee Thompson, 29, 618 W. Market St., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Rachell Marie Bagley, 39, 370 Strain Road, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Corey Mickelle Fletcher Jr., 23, 502 Phoenix Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Zachary Ryan Gunter, 23, 63 Dorris Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with driving without a valid license and two counts of felony failure to appear.
- Joanna Perez, 28, 260 Rowland Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, two counts of DUI (endangering a child), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, failure of driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios) and two counts of safety belts violation (children up to 8 years old).
- Trey Austin Sellers, 29, 251 Secada Way, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by receiving stolen vehicle, misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Colby Austin Weaver, 31, 512 Ross Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
- Crystal Gail Anderson, 39, 5514 Dry Valley Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Brandon David Hales, 38, 120 Graceland Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
- Michael Edward Keller, 34, 3205 Holston Hills Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, improper lane change or usage, driving while license is suspended or revoked and being a fugitive from justice (East Ridge, Tennessee, Police Department).
- Brandi Elizabeth Nichols, 38, 236 Scenic Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container violation, use of safety belts violation (adult), speeding and change of address or name required within 60 days.
- Ricardo Jose Torres, 51, 430 Florence Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation, failure to register vehicle and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Bailey Ethan Grimes, 23, 702 Holland Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
