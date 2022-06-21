Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Levi Nathaniel McAtee, 27, 99 Small Valley Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Cortney Elizabeth-Alexis Shelp, 23, 305 Frontier Trail Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with false imprisonment and simple battery (family violence).
- Stacy Reed Tankersly, 61, 214 W. Cherokee St., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Adrienne Paige Bingham, 31, 3013 Resaca LaFayette Road, Gordon, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Celso Jacinto-Antonio, 56, 148 Diamond Way, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Daniel Brooks Garland, 38, 168 Brookeline Circle, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, registration and licensing of new motor vehicle dealers and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Dustin L. Holland, 27, 81 Woodlawn Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving on the wrong side of the road, open container violation, concealing the identity of a vehicle, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, two counts of failure to use signal and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control device.
- Jose Luis Lopez-Villalobos, 28, 427 Melinda St.-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Jason Nicholas Otting, 43, 1650 Highway 411 N., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to carry out duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
- Ricky Shane Pigman, 34, 4720 Tibbs Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Michael Lawrence Riley, 36, 1612 Plott Lane, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of opium, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law officer and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Alejandro Torres-Villavicencio, 20, 209 Overland Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with robbery, aggravated assault (gun), first-degree cruelty to children and second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
- Jeffery Wayne Wardell, 54, 1618 Beechland Place-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
