Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 57-year-old Ringgold man was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, windshields and windshield wiper violation, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, tire violation, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
• A 38-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and following too closely.
• A 40-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 43-year-old Stockbridge man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, simple assault, possession to distribute meth, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
