Area Arrests for June 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Randal Whitmire, 73, 7880 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance and four counts of possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• Perry Lee Barnes, 38, 46 Lull Road N.E., Rome, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery and false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government.
• Martarius Bell, 29, 890 Clayborn St., Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, felony tampering with evidence, speeding, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Ronald Lee Goswick Jr., 49, 205 Polk Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Janelle Paige Mahaffey, 26, 926 Avenue F, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with sell, possess, distribute or other offense concerning Ecstasy; trafficking in meth; possession of meth; possession of a schedule 4 drug; possession of marijuana; possession to distribute a schedule 3/4/5 drug; sale or intent to sell marijuana; possession of tools for the commission of a crime and attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Miguel Sandoval-Gonzalez, 18, 121 New Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana and failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping.
• Amanda Dalton, 39, 713 Cavender Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure of driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios) and failure to maintain lane.
• Marc Allen Redwine, 58, 702 Belwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Adam Anthony Robbins, 36, 27 E. Riley St., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by Murray County Superior Court with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Jacob Lance Brackett, 30, 2383 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Nathanial Ray Brookshire, 35, 4302 Troy Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, crossing guard line with drugs without consent and felony failure to appear.
• Shelby Renee Cox, 31, 815 Highway 52 Alternate, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Porter Preston Ivey, 19, 457 Williams Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, criminal trespass and two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
• Sherry Deyette Rayfield, 42, 11 Rogers Court, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery.
• Raymond Leon Delay Jr., 43, 735 Reed Pond Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Jenrry Alexsi Laudaverde, 24, 1215 Skyview Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Matthew McKamie, 40, 1214 Woodland Ave. N.E.-20, Atlanta, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance on motorcycles, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, wrong class of driver's license, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal and two counts of speeding.
