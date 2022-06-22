Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Edward Lee Burgess, 60, 152 Chappell Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christy Lynn Martin, 42, 310 Florence Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Ramona Alma Orona, 47, 604 Stone St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Carlos Daniel Ponce-Fraire, 20, 301 Robinwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street.
• Christopher Don Reynolds, 24, 1209 Georgian Place-4, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated child molestation.
• Jacob Hunter Sitton, 19, 590 Sequoyah Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Stacy Shannon Southers, 54, 3411 Parkridge Circle, Sarasota, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with fugitive from justice (burglary from Manatee County, Florida).
• Phillip Lamar Sumner Jr., 53, 4903 Mark Brown Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property and three counts of financial transaction card theft.
• Rachel Westmoreland, 47, 2279 Curve Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, drugs not in the original container and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Danita Shanda Lateace Bernheisel, 34, 219 Sawanee Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery against law enforcement personnel and reckless conduct.
• Patsy Earleen Bryson, 59, 2782 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• David Allen Smith, 68, 1576 Park Lane, Marietta, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
