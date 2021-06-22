Area Arrests for June 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Crystal Machell Bryant, 45, 612 Stone St.-1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Elizabeth May Carroll, 26, 462 Frontier Trail N.W., Varnell, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Patchen Patrick Gates, 32, 703 Peek Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Haley Croom Hurston, 31, 4400 N. Emerald Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alex Wayne Mcatee, 25, 143 Townsend Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Jamarr Ramon Pittman, 35, 1114 Foster St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Ricardo Rosas-Ramirez, 30, 511 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Benjamin Thomas, 51, 200 Foster Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeffery Hershel Wofford, 41, 4430 E. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Ankhamen Woods, 31, Atlanta, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and fugitive from justice (Brentwood, Tennessee, Police Department).
• Tremain Lott, 42, 46 Watkins St., Bay Springs, Mississippi, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun).
• Brett David Stepp, 23, 1437 97 Springs Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
