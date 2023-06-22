Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 62-year-old Crandall man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, felony theft by receiving stolen property, driving while license is suspended or revoked, brake light requirements violation, concealing the identity of a vehicle and reckless driving.
• A 52-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and loitering/prowling.
• A 40-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, safety belts violation and tinted or obscuring license plate tag.
• A 49-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of aggravated stalking, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 25-year-old Trenton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage, driving while license is suspended or revoked and safety belts violation.
• A 30-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking in opium or derivative.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
