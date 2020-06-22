Area Arrests for June 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Barry Arnold, 60, 535 Woodland Ave., Scottdale, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Rodney Lee Bearden, 54, 119 Powell Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Treavess Bashawn Beck, 27, 902 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, two counts of criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), misdemeanor failure to appear, parole violation, two counts of criminal trespass of property without permission, simple battery, loitering/prowling, giving false information to a law officer and two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• James Edward Cochran Jr., 52, 1920 Collins Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jeffery Edward Lane, 46, 852 Masontown Road, Newport, North Carolina, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, first-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft of services.
• Bradley Tyson Stoner, 33, 1612 E. Morris St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, simple battery and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Majesty Leigh Bonds, 21, 1417 Burgess Drive-41, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated battery (other, weapon).
• Eric Douglas Denton, 35, 3795 Salem Valley Road, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Kerry Reginald Cobb, 59, 200 Eastside Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, simple battery, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
• Steven Dwayne Dykes, 22, 10844 Highway 225 N.-C, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Robert Stoney Moore Jr., 54, 1480 Westover Place, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and hit and run.
• Romanita Parks, 30, 6306 Hickory Lane Circle, Union City, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree cruelty to children (excessive physical or mental pain), third-degree cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony, battery or family violence) and reckless conduct.
• Kendall Duane Rymer, 27, 100 Bright Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Serena Yvonne Smith, 46, 261 Williams Drive, LaFayette, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
• Seongsik Son, 38, 309 Huntington Place-4, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and speeding.
• Mohammed Ramzey Al-Hijazi, 28, 3134 Highland Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI and an open container violation.
• Daniel Fredrick Christensen, 58, 950 Townsend Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and an open container violation.
• Kenneth Charles Dillard II, 30, 1422 Boyles Mill Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and DUI (drugs).
• Amy Michelle Lones, 39, 1409 Valley View Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Rema Len Morgan, 61, 826 Devall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Noe Rosas-Gaspar, 30, 31 Turkey Trot Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Steven Gilbert Rodriguez Jr., 4666 South Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• Damian Michael Webb, 27, 2810 Eric Court, Dalton, was charged Sunday by Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.