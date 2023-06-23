Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 39-year-old Dayton, Tennessee, woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), third-degree cruelty to children and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• A 33-year-old Fairmount man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Atlanta man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 22-year-old Graysville, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 20-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor and driving without a valid license.
