Area Arrests for June 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Leonard Lamar Cooper Jr., 55, homeless, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Melaine Darlene Dunn, 53, 2653 Dunn Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Royalty First Farsh, 49, 574 Terry St. S.E., Atlanta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios).
• Eliott Lee Ingle, 45, 1066 Underbridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony tampering with evidence.
• Bobby Lynn Merrell, 29, 106 Degrandis Lane, Milledgeville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Travis Joshua Nabors, 29, 4007 Hampshire Court, Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Steven Pizarro, 21, 1107 Avenue A, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (business, gun) and aggravated assault (gun).
• Mekaylla Brianne Stoop, 30, 901 Quail Road, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, reckless driving and speeding.
