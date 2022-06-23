Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Sean Christian Buckner, 20, 135 Connie Court N.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, five counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Enrique Garcia-Perez, 26, 1319 Abutment Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with strongarm rape.
• Hope Marybeth Hasty, 24, 1682 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Joseph Thomas Lolley, 45, 208 Farmland Drive, Rossville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Johnnie Lee Maney, 60, 270 McCamy Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with giving false information to a law officer and pedestrian under the influence and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Noah Ryan Morrison, 24, 238 S.E. Harris Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Chad Adrian Rogers, 36, 2318 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Timothy Eugene Smith, 47, 1595 Longwood Drive, Marietta, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of meth with intent to distribute and two counts of criminal damage to private property.
• Beth Megan Stanley, 34, 1048 Cavender Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and driving without insurance.
• Samuel Felipe Diego, 18, 202 Foster Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of alcohol by a minor, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI under 21.
• Garrett Sturdivant, 25, 596 Thompson Hill Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties (weapon) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
