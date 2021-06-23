Area Arrests for June 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Brian Lee Brindle, 49, 508 Benton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth.

• Billy George Brown, 39, 1018 Lee Pike, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Charles Nash Gray Sr., 64, 522 Straight St.-A, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.

• Tony Lamar High Jr., 39, 1304 Westdale Place-15, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.

• Tridarious Devonte Marquez Mckinley, 24, 2580 Kingsley Court, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception.

• Eddie Meraz, 27, 115 Altamont Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.

• Raymond Sanborn, 65, 35 Hoyt Drive, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

• Joshua Lee Smith, 33, 138 Bowen Road S.-Lot H, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• Bryan Keith Sparkman, 52, 4221 Country Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.

• Holly Margaret Thomas, 33, 222 Cheyenne Trail, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Benjamin Levern Wells, 57, 1287 Haley Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you