Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Gordon Kirk Albertson, 55, 210 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Amanda Duckworth, 26, 1677 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tiffany Nacole Jenkins, 39, 1946 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor theft by deception and three counts of felony motor vehicle theft (over $1,500).
• Payton Wayne Jones, 36, 7455 Highway 2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, sale of a schedule 1/2 drug, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct, open container violation, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, driving without insurance, hit and run, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and passing in no-passing zones.
• Preston Connor Leonard, 30, 243 Blanchard Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Robert Eugene Lynn, 52, 210 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation, possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
• Lloyd Hayes McCutcheson, 60, 4243 S. Jimmy Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Joseph Morton, 42, 218 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession/use of another’s ID without consent, misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft of lost/mislaid property.
• Lisa Marie Randolph, 40, 510 Cohutta St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• April Lavada Ray, 20, 125 Chilhowee Circle-104, Benton, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Misty Dawn Southern, 42, 306 Crystal Place-7, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Henry Alvin Thompson Jr., 35, 209 Squirrel Ave., Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Byron Jerome Young, 46, 210 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Devin James Gheer, 18, 31099 137th Ave., Long Grove, Iowa, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• David Gregory McDonald, 32, 5396 Old Federal Road S.-0, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
