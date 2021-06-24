Area Arrests for June 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ladetra Shavon Cross, 42, 7880 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• Blanche Nicole Dutto, 38, 1611 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Rebecca Hicks, 30, homeless, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree burglary (nonresidence, no forced entry).
• Ernest F Jenkins II, 57, 64 Glenn St., Eton, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Lora Sue Jones, 35, 1576 Christopher Cove Road, Albany, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jose Luis Lopez-Irizarry, 35, 1211 Stevenson Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Johnathan Taylor Mcgill, 25, 240 Old Sawmill Spur, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, driving without insurance, driving without a license and operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/canceled.
• Ivan Rodriguez, 26, 1706 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Roger Chad Shelton, 40, 268 Embassy Way, Ellijay, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), battery/simple battery (family violence) and passenger interfering with driver's view or control.
• Michael Benton Wells, 25, 1817 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Tiffany Leah Lightcap, 30, 121 Coho Way-B, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of heroin and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
• Jeremiah Nathaniel Morris, 30, 2756 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Mildred Delaine White, 24, 558 Union Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
