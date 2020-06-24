Area Arrests for June 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Lee Beavers, 19, 187 Willow Brook Way, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and criminal trespass.
• Keith Allen Sprinkle, 32, 712 W. Tyler St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and criminal trespass.
• Aaron Shane Stout, 30, 1316 Winton Drive-Apt. 5, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and criminal trespass.
• Curtis Lamar Betterton, 38, 114 N. 6th Ave.-Lot D, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Brandi Gayle Bramblett, 44, 2220 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Josh Ryan Byrd, 20, 601 Olivia Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.
• Robert Lee Deal, 34, 449 New Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Nathan Heath Howell, 37, 958 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Shawn Daniel McAllister, 43, 280 Wagner Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for commission of a crime and theft by shoplifting.
• Robin Lynn Rhodes, 34, 171 Maurine St., Dalton was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Steven Ray Richards, 30, 769 Woody Road S.W., Adairsville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Nevale Demar Sanders, 28, 3378 Greenbriar Parkway, Atlanta, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Justin Darnell Heard, 27, 526 Houston Valley Road, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving false information to a law officer.
