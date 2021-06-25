Area Arrests for June 26/27

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandi Lynne Carrell, 39, 68 Eula Lane, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Rodney Marvin Fox Jr., 34, 1406 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal, reckless driving and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
• Tywon Jay Henderson, 24, 1782 Tahoe Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Caleb Alexander Johnston, 27, 354 Stonecrest Circle, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle. felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear and driving without a valid license.
• Cody Edward Jones, 29, 130 Hill View Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Julia Pineda Perez, 33, 202 High Mountain Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Joel Domingo Perez-Pauc, 27, 201 N. Spencer St.-5A, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Baldomero Ramirez-Simon, 25, 506 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Aric Corwin Hooker, 20, 186 Arlon Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
• Nikolaus James Von Thaden, 35, 1633 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
