Area Arrests for June 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Carl Eugene Hammontree, 30, 1419 Pressley Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Billy Joe White, 51, 194 Briar Field Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• James Robert Bowman, 55, 1035 Orchard Way-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, safety belts violation, being a habitual violator and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• John Wallis Cox, 40, 736 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• James Daulton Flowers, 27, 1314 Haley Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tanner Sean Rouillier, 21, 4177 Brown Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Devan Alexander Vigil, 22, 539 Crown Lake Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Saul Gerardo Zendejas, 36, 308 Westbrook Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult), false imprisonment and aggravated stalking.
• Felipe De Jesus Huerta Jr., 25, 1001 McAfee St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and being party to a crime.
