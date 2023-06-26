Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 52-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• A 44-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 30-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 57-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 64-year-old Cohutta man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and possession of meth and by the Varnell Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 56-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 50-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking/purse snatching (no force), possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (family violence), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple assault (family violence).
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 54-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with view obstructed (windshield/other windows), driving with a suspended or revoked license and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• A 32-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, noise violation/loud noise from vehicle and driving too fast for conditions.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear, two counts of felony failure to appear, giving false information to a law officer and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and failure to maintain lane.
• A 37-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 40-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, felony probation violation, failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Opelika, Alabama, man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change or usage.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license, DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 28-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• A 26-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.