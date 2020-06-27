Area Arrests for June 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Carl Eugene Hammontree, 30, 1419 Pressley Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Billy Joe White, 51, 194 Briar Field Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Curtis Lamar Betterton, 38, 114 N. Sixth Ave.-lot 4D, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• James Robert Bowman, 55, 1035 Orchard Way-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, safety belts violation, being a habitual violator and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• John Wallis Cox, 40, 736 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• James Daulton Flowers, 27, 1314 Haley Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tanner Sean Rouillier, 21, 4177 Brown Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Devan Alexander Vigil, 22, 539 Crown Lake Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Saul Gerardo Zendejas, 36, 308 Westbrook Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult), false imprisonment and aggravated stalking.
• Yusnely Fabelo-Fabelo, 41, 395 Florence Ave.-5D, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, DUI, an open container violation, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle and failure to maintain lane.
• Luis Angel Fernandez, 18, 1401 Calhoun Ave., Rome, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, felony interference with government property, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, attempt or conspiracy to violate state drug laws, use of communications facilities in drug transactions and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Richard Michael Floyd, 35, 955 Forest Drive S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license, two counts of driving without insurance and two counts of a window tint violation.
• Bryson Hunter Gallman, 23, 2017 James Court N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Stanton Joel Sparks, 47, 140 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of or intent to sell marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Melissa Go Terry, 35, 2590 Highway 52 Alternate-E, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (drugs).
• Pawnja Jeanette Watkins, 52, 154 Praters Drive, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of or intent to sell marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Kenneth Wayne Abernathy, 51, 20 Brookside Way N.W., Cartersville, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, an open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Alan Wayne Davenport, 63, 167 Old Federal Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with two counts of simple battery (family violence) and first-degree cruelty to children.
• Jeffery Preschel Kyer, 41, 114 Strain Road, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of crime and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Christopher Lee, 48, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tonya Renee Smith, 41, 487 Mill Creek Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
