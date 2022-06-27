Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Vanessa Marie Francis, 37, 359 Green Road, Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, contraband across guardlines and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Eric Dewayne McAtee, 31, 619 N. Seventh Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Donavan Boyd Mullins, 27, 419 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Terry Shane Price, 23, 5150 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with burglary, felony interference with government property, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, battery, criminal trespass and third-degree cruelty to children.
- Jessica Michelle Pritchett, 32, 419 Fullers Chapel Road-R, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
- Lisa Marie Randolph, 40, 510 Cohutta St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of possession of meth.
- Courtney Elizabeth-Alexis Shelp, 23, 305 Frontier Trail Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and violation of a family violence order.
- Allen Curtis Sommerville, 40, 510 Cohutta St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
- Dana Michelle Wooten, 41, 420 Nordick Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, contraband across guardlines, possession and use of drug-related objects and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Joshua Daniel Berryhill, 44, homeless, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Bryan Lee Branson, 35, 112 Chisholm Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
- Kelly Wade Brown, 38, 1418 Morgan County Highway, Wartburg, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Jody Vincent Defoor, 48, 4838 Cline Road, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Adriana Sheree Long, 26, 714 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- William Edward Robertson, 44, 323 Gaines Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Jason Alan Speck, 23, 126 Nassau Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Miketavious Tyrees Stephens, 25, 34 Darrisaw Road, Wrightsville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug and drugs not in the original container.
- Brandon Clay Williams, 33, 58 Lake Shore Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
- Warren Barnett, 72, 1016 Ariel Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
- Horace Eugene Burchfield Jr., 50, 200 Temple Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Christopher Lee Carter, 37, 4376 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Christian Joy Crespo-Kuykendll, 40, 1944 Poinsetta Drive, Acworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and DUI (endangering a child under age 14).
- John Edward Forester, 28, 1306 Underwood St.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Imelda Fraire, 30, 116 Andasol Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Marlon Binicio Garcia, 26, 124 Tula Way-2, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), battery, aggravated stalking, DUI, obstructing an emergency call, false imprisonment and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Ramiro Solis Maldonado, 35, 137 Gryder Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Christan Marie Mauldin, 33, 605 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, purchase/possession/control of a synthetic cannabinoid/marijuana and sale/distribute/possession of dangerous drugs.
- Juan Carlos Ramirez, 24, 158 Hiram Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Zeshan Hussain Sheikh, 33, 1133 Stirratt Road N.E., Ranger, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure of driver to exercise due care.
- Blanca Delia Valle-Martinez, 41, 264 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and view obstructed.
- Bernard Albritton, 61, 231 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Tikayla Cheene Brown, 30, 12037 Juniper Way, Grand Blanc, Michigan, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI (drugs), possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate and speeding.
- Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hollingsworth, 28, 176 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Albert Martinez-Aguilar, 29, 1824 Flair Knoll Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and a lights violation.
- Filiberto Herrera Mendez, 63, 1307 Ludie St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and a lights violation.
- Gary Wayne Minor, 64, 328 McEntire Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), hit and run, following too closely, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
- Fletcher Reed, 17, 4179 Standing Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with sale or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 synthetic narcotic, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving too fast for conditions and a lights violation.
- Justin Riescher, 21, 1921 Tibbs Terrace, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Kenny Rosales, 32, 4104 Sydney Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Jacob Hunter Sitton, 19, 590 Sequoyah Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI under 21, furnish/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
- Sheena Reena Weaver, 32, 1368 North Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and battery/simple battery (family violence).
