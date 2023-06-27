Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 69-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16.
• A 45-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and passing in no-passing zones.
