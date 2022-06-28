Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Charles Allen Bryant, 27, 9239 Chestnut Lake Drive, Jonesboro, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of marijuana, DUI (drugs), possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possess/sell/manufacture/display/distribute more than 20 ounces but less than 160 ounces of low THC oil.
• Raymond Leon Delay Jr., 44, 735 Reed Pond Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Ralph David Hall Sr., 63, 398 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Robin Lynn Rhodes, 36, 2111 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Hannah Michelle Silvers, 24, 200 Autumn Court-2, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Hipolito Morales-Diaz, 33, 309 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and public drunkenness.
• Jineth Mabel Romero, 28, 665 Fireside Place, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
