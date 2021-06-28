Area Arrests for June 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Amber Ann Chastain, 40, 221 Platte St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 3/4/5 drug with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of tools for the commission of crime (drugs).
• Shelia Elaine Couch, 50, 416 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government.
• Barry Jason Cox, 61, 150 Wiltshire Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of meth, possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession of tools for commission of crime (drugs) and felony evidence tampering.
• Michael Lee Crowe, 50, 213 Greenacre Lane-A, Cartersville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony shoplifting.
• David Matthew Postell, 32, 345 Pinecrest Drive N.E., Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• William Steven Bonds, 53, 1924 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and taillights violation.
• Christopher Paul Casson, 36, 3675 Airport Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• John Edward Cloer, 42, 4010 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and violation of a family violence order.
• Gerardo De Jesus Lopez-Rodriguez, 27, 1601 Roosevelt Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence).
• Angel Ann Rodriguez, 33, 159 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Tracy Gwen Walker, 45, 99 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe), open container violation and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• Joseph E. Epperson, 58, 452 Second Ave. S, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and headlight required on all vehicles except motorcycles.
• Natasha Leanna Epperson, 32, 130 Barney Pierce Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possession of meth and brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954.
• Rosa Dinora Funes-Merjivar, 28, 791 Bermuda St-E2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Cristian Sanchez-Corchado, 22, 504 Lesley Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Jason Alan Speck, 22, 558 Shields Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug (heroin).
