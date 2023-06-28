Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 47-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with third-degree cruelty to children, simple battery, battery/simple battery (family violence), battery and kidnapping.
• A 56-year-old Crandall man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• A 40-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• A 54-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• A 22-year-old man with no address listed was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with robbery and felony theft by receiving a motor vehicle stolen in another state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.