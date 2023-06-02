Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 49-year-old Ringgold man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old East Ridge, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/other, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 32-year-old Chickamauga woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear and felony bail jumping.
• A 43-year-old Atlanta man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (residence, weapon) and battery.
• A 47-year-old Union, South Carolina, woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 44-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with drugs not in the original container, DUI (multiple substances) and open container violation.
• A 27-year-old McDonald, Tennessee, woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and speeding.
• A 40-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with four counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony, four counts of financial transaction card theft and three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
