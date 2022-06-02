Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Alejandro Avellos-Ramos, 35, Doraville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Michael Markay Caldwell, 36, 1242 Shadow Ridge Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Justin Lee Claxton, 25, 184 Brittany Court, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with false imprisonment, simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Austin Blake Cronan, 26, 129 Barnard Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Rual Stephen Elder, 57, 2159 Bowers Road-A, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Terra Leigh Kelley, 42, 803 Henderson Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Edgar Giovanny Monterrosa, 27, 292 Ellijay St., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kenneth Scott Parrish, 40, 508 N. Glenwood Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving without insurance.
• Eric Puentes, 35, 133 Princeton Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal attempt to commit a felony and simple battery.
• Ashton Alex Shephard, 18, 1064 Ben Hill Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Anthony Yoste, 61, 564 Worley Mill Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, DUI (less safe), open container violation, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Cesar Carrillo-Fraire, 33, 317 Crown St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug and two counts of possession of meth.
• Zeyad Domingo Suliman-Ahmad, 41, 486 Haig Mill Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first- and second-degree home invasion with a deadly weapon, armed robbery (residence), aggravated assault (weapon), influencing a witness and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.