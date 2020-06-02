Area Arrests for June 3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jason Lee Helms, 45, 222 Main St., Benton, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth.
• Montrell Crumsey, 37, 1516 Kilgore Road, Griffin, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Andra Ahmad Greenwade, 38, 309 Chestnut St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, aggravated stalking and violation of bond conditions.
• Brandon Stacy Haley, 46, 1699 Burnt Oak Drive-198, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks), misdemeanor theft by deception, possession of meth and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Ted Maurice Hill, 42, 609 Virginia Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), reckless conduct and discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street.
• Natasha Lucille James, 33, 1708 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jason Drew Keith, 34, 506 E. Hawthorne St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Manuel Antonio Moore, 28, 163 Sweetwater Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Jamie Cole Steelman, 17, 314 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children, battery/simple battery (family violence), false imprisonment and terroristic threats and acts.
• Charles David Vance, 43, 342 Keith St.-11, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Barry Wayne Dixon, 57, 1099 Scott Road, Kingston Springs, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, open container violation, no operating brake lights or signal devices on vehicle, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag or decal.
