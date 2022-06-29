Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jonathan Glenn Samael Gayton, 42, 395 Callie Jones Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with exploitation/inflict pain to deprive essential services to a disabled person, elder person or resident and simple battery (family violence).
• Tonya Wylena Young, 50, 1137 New Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and affray (fighting).
• Casey Renee Cantrell, 35, 339 Nob North Drive, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Calvin Elliotte Henshaw, 43, 707 Corey Place, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Jimmy Elden Keener, 57, 561 Old Highway 2, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jerry Lee Kendrick, 31, 3879 Highway 225 N.-A, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin Shawn Sims, 30, 226 Ducks Lane, Sylacauga, Alabama, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Robert Douglas Vance, 36, 185 Darla Drive, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Fire Marshal with first-degree arson (residential), aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals.
