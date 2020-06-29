Area Arrests for June 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Chastidy Hope Beavers, 31, 117 Holliglen Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and two counts of criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Amanda Carol Carroll, 38, 3118 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and felony probation violation.
• Kevin Lee Chastain, 31, 144 Alt Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and driving without a valid license.
• Aza Molina, 24, 410 Benton St.-9, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and expired driver's license.
• Mitchell Dion Morgan, 56, Marietta, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with reckless conduct, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, hit and run resulting in serious injury and f0ollowing too closely.
• Anna Alicia Odell, 36, 699 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• David Kim Rich, 56, 154 Water Wheel Lane, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Ally Nicole Roberts, 23, 480 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth.
• Eric Quinn Smith, 29, 204 Van Buren Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, robbery, simple battery, burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and obstructing an emergency call.
• Matthew Devon Teasley, 19, 2828 Gregory Place-E1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), misdemeanor theft by deception and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
• Oscar Andres, 24, 165 Lakewood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI.
• Billy David Barker, 44, 159 Bud Hardy Road, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault and battery.
• Nicole Lynn Escott, 33, 843 McAfee St.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault and battery (family violence).
• Kaycee Dawn Hall, 26, 458 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Willard Todd Hensley, 59, 5793 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony theft by taking.
• Kevin Moran-Cervantes, 26, 156 Neptune Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Chad Owen Rogers, 33, 803 Henderson Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, safety belts violation, speeding, driving too fast for conditions, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to use signal and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Jaime Rico Rossillo, 48, 259 Dead End Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and DUI-less safe.
• Tori Jean Sisk, 27, 1806 Bridgewater Place, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Tyler William Brown, 22, 4336 Banks Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Trendarius Jamal Ector, 23, 322 Pine St., Cedartown, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and giving false information to a law officer.
• Greyson Paul Gard, 31, 513 Wyoming St., Charleston, West Virginia, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, driving without a valid license and driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios).
• Cecilia Santos, 38, 1104 Foster St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Jeremy David Branson, 39, 953 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with simple battery (family violence) and false imprisonment.
• Ryan Michael Davenport, 42, 6637 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Aaron Troy Knight, 27, 685 Harbins Cove Drive, Lilburn, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
• Kameron Joseph Knight, 24, 710 Peachtree St., Atlanta, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, drugs not in the original container, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and driving too fast for conditions.
