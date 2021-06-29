Area Arrests for June 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Edgar Banks, 51, 4253 Highway 337, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jordan Tyler Coker, 28, 162 Gentry Way, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Caitlyn Alexandria Daniels, 25, 499 Bob White Trail, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possess/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jansen Dewayne Faulkner, 43, 409 E. Hawthorne St.-12, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Jaime Daniel Landeros, 26, 721 Cotton St., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jesse Joel Lopez, 30, 499 Bob White Trail, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possess/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving with an expired license plate.
• Joseph Wayne Moss, 54, 170 Progress Way, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bethany Lauren Riebschlager, 20, 3575 Stone Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun), aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties (firearm), obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and felony interference with EMS by threats/violence.
• Bobby Shane Swinney, 49, 501 N. Third Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Oscar Andres, 25, 165 Lakewood Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jaiden Marie Chamlee, 22, 932 Mahan Road, Summerville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
