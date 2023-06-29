Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 22-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass and possession of meth.
• A 37-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• A 28-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 56-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.