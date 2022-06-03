Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Uriel Azuara-Carranza, 45, 3668 Edwards Circle S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving without a valid license.
• Abraham Ojeda Gonzalez, 31, 1104 Pinrose Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jacqlyn Mashell Hall, 26, 246 Rock Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and felony probation violation.
• Darlene Faye Hatmaker, 53, 419 Bahamas Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Curtis Tyrone Hunt, 58, 3216 Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Rachel Lynn Johnson, 30, 48 Kay Drive, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Stacey Eugene Jones, 53, 4319 Pine Lake Drive, Terry, Mississippi, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony motor vehicle theft (over $1,500).
• Christopher Blake Kendall, 36, 211 Blue Mountain Parkway, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jose David Quijada-Alas, 33, 143 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with misdemeanor failure to appear, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and DUI (less safe).
• John Gary Sturdivant, 47, 568 Thompson Hill Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, no operating brake lights or signal devices, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without a license.
• Sheri Lynn Taylor, 29, 321 S. Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Zachary Elias Robertson, 25, 147 Crabtree Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (multiple substances), open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, headlights violation and failure to dim headlights/use of multibeam lighting equipment.
