Area Arrests for June 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ashley Meshelle Cantrell, 27, 224 Witherow Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of contraband across guard lines.
• Garold David Sexton, 53, 132 Bright Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, public drunkenness, simple assault and criminal trespass.
• Jonathan Canizalez, 18, 709 N. Fifth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Christopher Lee Carroll, 25, 8 Jernigan St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Lenard Henson, 54, 687 Daris Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug, felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Shaun David Jones, 34, 126 Mountain Trail-A, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Preston Conner Leonard, 29, 243 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Michael Shane Maddox, 44, 608 Brookhaven Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, serious injury by vehicle, open container violation and failure to yield.
• Gabriel A. Martinez, 17, 598 W. Nance Springs Road S.W., Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Justin William Morton, 39, 805 W. Crawford St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Cary Walter Nelms Jr., 38, 149 Wallace Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Fernando Pina Jr., 24, 1801 Shadow Lane-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Corey Ryan Blackwell, 25, 436 Whitener Drive-5, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, felony failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Rocky Lane Goforth, 51, 1000 Francis St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Kiara Hemphill, 31, 514 Parkside Place-62, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Kobe Jax Mahoney, 20, 354 Horseshoe Way-F101, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Samantha Ryan Miller, 36, 801 N. Selvidge St.-4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Richard Preston Nichols, 38, 158 Beaverdale Spur, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, failure to register vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and tinted or obscured license plate tag.
• Jack Daniel Wright, 40, 688 Ramsey Bridge Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without insurance, failure to maintain lane, taillights violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.