Area Arrests for June 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Lee Carter, 35, 3673 Lindsey Memorial Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Willard Isaac Dunn, 40, 416 Griffin Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and following too closely.
• Rachel Ann Henry, 28, 205 King Henry Road, Dallas, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud and theft by shoplifting.
• Taylor McKee, 21, 668 Mitchell Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Andy Garrett Powell, 39, 6210 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, giving false information to a law officer, driving without insurance, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/cancelled, driving while license is suspended/revoked and willful obstruction of law officers.
• Thomas Milton Preavette, 31, 6573 Highway 411 N., Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, felony tampering with evidence, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control devices (running a red light), driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of law officers and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Eric Jackson Seay, 32, 1355 Presley Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth and willful obstruction of law officers.
• Andrew Keith Walker, 28, 1707 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, possession of meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession of tools for commission of a crime, willful obstruction of law officers and carrying a concealed weapon (first offense).
• Robert Lee Atkins, 27, 1132 Riverbend Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of tools for commission of a crime and giving false information to a law officer.
• Marvin A. Castillo-Deleon, 42, 835 Wilson Loop, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to a child and battery (family violence).
• David Dewayne Denton, 21, 120 Rebel Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and failure to appear.
• Juan Carol Gutierrez-Campuzano, 49, 64 Pine St., W.-67, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and driving without a valid license.
• Steven Matthew Mock, 27, 1009 Haven Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale or intent to sell marijuana and felony contributing to delinquency of a minor.
• Brian Wesley Mulkey, 19, 84 Old Federal Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault, burglary, home invasion, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and misdemeanor violation of probation.
• Joseph Lynn Patterson, 49, 303 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and sale of meth.
• Austin Lee Rogers, 26, 4843 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Alber Ariel Rosales-Hernandez, 29, 2813 Woods Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Onda Marie Wallace, 38, 325 Keith St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• David Adam Weaver, 49, no address (homeless), Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
