Area Arrests for June 5/6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• William Andrew Barry, 25, 612 Dantzler Circle N.E.-apartment A, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kenneth Ray Carney, 40, 3230 Hidden Lake Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Heath Allen Fain, 42, 371 Sipes Road S.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Jeffrey Paul Heimback Sr., 55, 2528 Tech Drive, Maryville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, DUI and exhaust system excessive violation.
• Sabrina Nickisha Hill, 43, 1109 N. Thornton Ave.-C1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation and sale of meth.
• Joseph Floyd King Jr., 57, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor theft of services and loitering/prowling.
• Shane Clayton Light, 27, 16 Matterhorn Drive, Sautee Nacoochee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and driving too fast for conditions.
• Christopher Dewayne Preavtte, 35, 1536 Crandall Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• James Marcus Richards, 57, 1018 Ponderosa Place-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Donna Kay Simpson, 33, 154 Lumpkin Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kathryn Susan Stewart, 68, 921 Lake Katherine Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Jeffery Wayne Wardell, 53, 1376 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor theft of services, loitering/prowling and eight counts of contempt of Dalton Municipal Court.
