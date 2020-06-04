Area Arrests for June 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Abby Deloris Fugate, 22, 621 Hunt Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Cruz Espitia Godoy, 17, 3080 Freedom Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possession of tools for commission of a crime and willful obstruction of law officers.

• Eliud Gonzalez-Velasquez, 41, 811 Silverwood, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and DUI (drugs).

• Jessica Lynn Perez, 42, 718 Stay Lodge, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

• Julie Ann Redfern, 44, 338 Estelle Middleton Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Wesley Bryant Snodgrass, 45, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.

• Alexandra Breann Stennett, 26, 154 Halls Valley Road, Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (auto)/larceny.

• Trevor Brock Turner, 35, 3829 Lake Kathy Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with terroristic threats and acts.

• Jason Lee Rogers, 41, 4538 Densmore Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

