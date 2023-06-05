Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 47-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• A 39-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles, driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with affray (fighting), possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 28-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving without insurance.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 22-year-old Forsyth man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 64-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving too fast for conditions, DUI under 21 and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to register vehicle.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain lane.
• A 29-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), driving with an expired driver's license, driving without a license and speeding.
• A 25-year-old Georgia man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct, simple assault and false imprisonment.
• A 59-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 24-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
• A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, North Dakota, woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain), three counts of cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and disorderly conduct.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of reckless conduct, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale/possession/distribute or other offense (ecstasy), three counts of possession of a schedule 1 drug, two counts of possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1/2 drug, possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 34-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with reckless conduct, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 33-year-old LaFayette man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
